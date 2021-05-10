Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 11.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

HE stock opened at $45.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 52-week low of $31.83 and a 52-week high of $45.58.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 47.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

