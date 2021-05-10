Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) was upgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HE. Bank of America raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Guggenheim cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $37.75.

Shares of HE stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $45.35. 315,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,206. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $45.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.15 and a 200 day moving average of $37.37.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,083,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,134,000 after buying an additional 49,651 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,744,000 after acquiring an additional 76,763 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 257,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,098,000 after purchasing an additional 26,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

