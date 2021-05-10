HC Wainwright Cuts Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Price Target to $2.80

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $2.90 to $2.80 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GAU has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galiano Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.40 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Galiano Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.40.

Galiano Gold stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $289.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that Galiano Gold will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

