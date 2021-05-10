HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 91.39% from the company’s previous close.

NASDAQ:CALA opened at $2.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.42. The company has a market cap of $154.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.77. Calithera Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $7.12.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,474,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,670,000 after purchasing an additional 806,323 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $2,066,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 23.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 138,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 115.8% during the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 441,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 236,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $737,000. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

