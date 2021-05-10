HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $89.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HCI Group, Inc. is a holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries. It is engaged in diverse business activities, including property and casualty insurance, information technology, real estate and reinsurance. The company, through its largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides property and casualty insurance. Its insurance product includes property and casualty homeowners insurance, condominium-owners’ insurance and tenants insurance to individuals owning property. HCI Group, Inc., formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc., is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. “

HCI has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist upped their price objective on HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on HCI Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

NYSE:HCI opened at $78.36 on Friday. HCI Group has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $81.45. The stock has a market cap of $664.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.38 and a 200-day moving average of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. HCI Group had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 10.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCI Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in HCI Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in HCI Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in HCI Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,726,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in HCI Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

