HeartBout (HB) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $762.00

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. HeartBout has a market capitalization of $278,900.02 and approximately $762.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HeartBout has traded down 36.4% against the dollar. One HeartBout coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

HeartBout Coin Profile

HB is a coin. It was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here. HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

HeartBout Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

