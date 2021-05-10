Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Has $39.98 Million Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,859,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,494 shares during the period. Manulife Financial comprises about 11.0% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Manulife Financial worth $39,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 476,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,483,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,928,000 after purchasing an additional 549,570 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 194,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 18,009 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,097,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,260,000 after buying an additional 747,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFC stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.73. 173,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,294,219. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.89. The company has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.2285 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.68%.

MFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. National Alliance Securities reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, January 18th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.07.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

