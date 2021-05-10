Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Sells 450 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. decreased its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 132,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada comprises approximately 3.4% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $12,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RY. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 675.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RY. Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.61.

Shares of NYSE:RY traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $99.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8576 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

