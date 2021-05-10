Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Price Target Raised to $7.50

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Hecla Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.65.

Shares of HL opened at $7.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.60, a PEG ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average of $5.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $8.45.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,101,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Hecla Mining by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 492,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 22,106 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,383,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth $1,296,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,496,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

