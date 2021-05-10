HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €82.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

HEI has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. HeidelbergCement presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €77.07 ($90.67).

HEI stock opened at €74.60 ($87.76) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €76.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is €65.75. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of €38.83 ($45.68) and a 12-month high of €81.04 ($95.34).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

