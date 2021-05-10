Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) will announce earnings per share of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.73. Helios Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.52 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

HLIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Helios Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLIO opened at $75.95 on Monday. Helios Technologies has a 12-month low of $29.71 and a 12-month high of $76.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 110.07 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 14.81%.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

