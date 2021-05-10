Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It is focused on the development and regulatory approval of its non-invasive neurostimulation device called PoNS. The Company is nearing clinical trials for balance disorders in TBI patients and for the treatment of MS. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HSDT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Helius Medical Technologies in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Noble Financial started coverage on Helius Medical Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

HSDT stock opened at $15.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.42. The firm has a market cap of $35.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.72. Helius Medical Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $34.00.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by $1.03. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,716.85% and a negative return on equity of 328.07%. The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rollins Financial bought a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Helius Medical Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,139,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 96,214 shares during the last quarter.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

