Hendershot Investments Inc. Grows Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 2.0% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.1% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 252.8% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UPS opened at $218.03 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.85 and a 12 month high of $218.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $189.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.14.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.21.

In other news, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

