Hendershot Investments Inc. Sells 210 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Hendershot Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 33,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,265,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 44,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,217,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 61,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,950,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total value of $441,307.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,783,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,330 shares of company stock worth $9,163,143. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

NYSE:ACN opened at $290.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $282.80 and a 200 day moving average of $257.94. The company has a market capitalization of $184.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $174.94 and a 1-year high of $294.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.