Hengehold Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,013 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 200.1% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,434,000 after purchasing an additional 25,144 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.82.

NYSE:AMP opened at $265.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.32 and a 12 month high of $266.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.17.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

In other news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total transaction of $251,850.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.09, for a total transaction of $4,029,710.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,041 shares of company stock valued at $10,793,227. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

