Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €103.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €100.40 ($118.12).

HEN3 opened at €95.92 ($112.85) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €95.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €90.20. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

