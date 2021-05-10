Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €93.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HEN3. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, March 5th. Independent Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €100.40 ($118.12).

HEN3 opened at €95.92 ($112.85) on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($152.53). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €95.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €90.20.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

