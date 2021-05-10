Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) CFO Steven Paladino Sells 22,658 Shares

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) CFO Steven Paladino sold 22,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $1,826,687.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,658,861.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

HSIC stock traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,044,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,292. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.83 and a 52-week high of $83.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.67.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 1,087.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

