Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HCCI shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ:HCCI traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.21. The stock had a trading volume of 89,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,346. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.82. The company has a market capitalization of $779.42 million, a PE ratio of 161.05, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $34.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.18. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 941,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,556,000 after purchasing an additional 270,475 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 968,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after acquiring an additional 350,922 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,136,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,823,000 after acquiring an additional 54,681 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

