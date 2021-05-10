Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Price Target Raised to $122.00

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.76% from the company’s previous close.

HRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

Shares of NYSE:HRC opened at $110.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Hill-Rom has a 12 month low of $80.31 and a 12 month high of $117.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.27. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hill-Rom will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,285,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,462,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 16.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,480,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $384,551,000 after buying an additional 479,803 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,660,586 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $162,688,000 after buying an additional 468,027 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,118,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 575,746 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,407,000 after buying an additional 275,733 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

