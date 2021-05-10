Hills Bank & Trust Co Purchases 65 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,885 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after buying an additional 7,014,302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 357.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,152,553,000 after buying an additional 3,296,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $995,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.87.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $310.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $302.82 and a 200 day moving average of $278.69. The firm has a market cap of $885.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.69 and a 1 year high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total transaction of $114,650.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,741,601 shares of company stock valued at $508,918,129. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

