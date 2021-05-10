Hills Bank & Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lessened its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.1% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,742,475,000 after buying an additional 624,512 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,065,847,000 after buying an additional 686,768 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,726,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,598,815,000 after buying an additional 328,820 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,336,640,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,084,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $971,065,000 after buying an additional 192,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO opened at $466.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $183.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $324.35 and a twelve month high of $532.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $469.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $476.04.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

