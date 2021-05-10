Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 285 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,890 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 5.4% in the first quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 2,927 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 9.0% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,956 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 46.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 14.2% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 4,502 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.14.

BA stock opened at $238.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.24. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.89 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $139.63 billion, a PE ratio of -29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

