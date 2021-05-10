Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 3,785 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lowered its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Washburn Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 26.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.6% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of MS stock opened at $88.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.94. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $35.53 and a 12 month high of $88.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $165.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.15.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.