Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 574 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,621,726,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $427,247,000 after purchasing an additional 958,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $246.42 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.61 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.36 billion, a PE ratio of 95.61, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.74.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at $15,766,286. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $2,379,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,367,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,198 shares of company stock valued at $67,667,823 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.