HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) CEO Purchases $262,350.00 in Stock

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,628.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock opened at $35.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.92. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.68. HollyFrontier Co. has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 9,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 229.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 72.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 84.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

