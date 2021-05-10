HOQU Price Tops $0.0043 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One HOQU coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. HOQU has a market capitalization of $721,996.52 and approximately $3.18 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HOQU has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00086287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00019804 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00065046 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $463.52 or 0.00809723 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.31 or 0.00107105 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00052971 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,230.60 or 0.09137325 BTC.

HOQU Coin Profile

HOQU (CRYPTO:HQX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

HOQU Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

