Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Purchased by Nkcfo LLC

Nkcfo LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Host Hotels & Resorts accounts for about 2.0% of Nkcfo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $5,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 24,274,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,136,000 after purchasing an additional 643,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,491,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,819 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $165,577,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,851,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,503,000 after purchasing an additional 220,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,501,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,378,000 after purchasing an additional 463,800 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HST has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.23.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $17.25. The company had a trading volume of 307,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,031,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 1.38. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day moving average of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 31.40 and a quick ratio of 31.40.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

