Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 7.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 13,142 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 50,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,573,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,622,000 after purchasing an additional 148,051 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 3.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 298,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 2.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 288,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.55. The stock had a trading volume of 65,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,320. Hostess Brands has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.75.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $256.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

