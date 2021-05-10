Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hostess Brands, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing sweet goods primarily in the United States. The company produces new and classic treats which includes Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Donettes, Fruit Pies as well as Twinkies and CupCakes. Hostess Brands, Inc. is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Hostess Brands stock opened at $15.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Hostess Brands has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $16.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.35.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $256.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.78 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 6.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 2,094.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 875.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hostess Brands (TWNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.