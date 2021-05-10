Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3,346.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 15,729 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 25,516 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 411,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,232,000 after acquiring an additional 44,776 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 11,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $33.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 1.98. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $33.69.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HWM has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Howmet Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

