HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.08

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.08 and last traded at $32.01, with a volume of 20063 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.60.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HSBC. Bank of America raised HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.39. The stock has a market cap of $130.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.37. HSBC had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. On average, analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in HSBC by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,814,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,293,000 after acquiring an additional 150,490 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at $77,348,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in HSBC by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,730,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,846,000 after acquiring an additional 185,622 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in HSBC by 129,040.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,220,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,435 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in HSBC by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,091,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,293,000 after acquiring an additional 226,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Company Profile (NYSE:HSBC)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

