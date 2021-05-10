HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Raised to $600.00 at Needham & Company LLC

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $520.00 to $600.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HUBS. Argus raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $435.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $435.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Summit Insights restated a buy rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $525.92.

HUBS opened at $509.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $497.67 and its 200 day moving average is $426.73. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $167.65 and a fifty-two week high of $574.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.58 and a beta of 1.78.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $10,394,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,563,490 shares in the company, valued at $812,608,292.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.63, for a total transaction of $4,025,855.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 654,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,990,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,706 shares of company stock valued at $19,968,943. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 8.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

