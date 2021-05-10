Humaniq (HMQ) Price Tops $0.0104 on Exchanges

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 10th. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and $175,621.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humaniq coin can now be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00083246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00018706 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00064830 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.52 or 0.00105880 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $427.09 or 0.00772734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00050822 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,815.06 or 0.08711944 BTC.

Humaniq Coin Profile

Humaniq is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Humaniq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

