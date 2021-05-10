Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 182.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Ingevity worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Ingevity by 71.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingevity during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ingevity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

NGVT stock traded up $1.37 on Monday, reaching $88.96. The company had a trading volume of 593 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,725. Ingevity Co. has a 1 year low of $41.52 and a 1 year high of $89.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.10 and its 200 day moving average is $71.09. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 2.21.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.