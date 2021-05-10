Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $4.41 Million Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 17.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. eBay accounts for 0.9% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $169,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.93.

Shares of EBAY traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.64. The stock had a trading volume of 117,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,670,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.81 and a 1-year high of $65.11.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. eBay’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

