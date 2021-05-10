Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Invests $3.37 Million in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of PennyMac Financial Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $57.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,917. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $70.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.35.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. The firm had revenue of $944.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 16.36%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

In related news, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $658,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $1,002,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,166,474 shares of company stock valued at $72,939,758 and sold 319,960 shares valued at $19,799,413. Company insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.