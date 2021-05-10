Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 23,300 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,300 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $547,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in The Kroger by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Kroger by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in The Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $453,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,267.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,756,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,241. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.28. 44,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,445,020. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.82. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $42.99. The company has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

