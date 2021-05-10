Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,019,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 66.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 97.2% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in Humana in the first quarter worth about $1,258,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the first quarter worth about $942,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 12.9% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

HUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.45.

In other news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total transaction of $10,412,841.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,897 shares of company stock valued at $17,931,428 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Humana stock traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $468.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,389. The company has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.06 and a 12-month high of $474.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $428.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.67%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.