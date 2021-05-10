Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$30.25.

H has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Hydro One and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$31.00 price target (down from C$32.00) on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Hydro One from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Hydro One stock traded up C$0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$30.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,547. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.18. Hydro One has a 12 month low of C$24.64 and a 12 month high of C$31.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$1.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hydro One will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.2536 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.98%.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.