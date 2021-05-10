Iconic Token Price Up 11.8% Over Last 7 Days (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Iconic Token has a market cap of $8.58 million and approximately $634.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. One Iconic Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00068054 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $110.22 or 0.00190565 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 84.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.03 or 0.00245554 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $702.13 or 0.01213936 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003729 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00030083 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $433.77 or 0.00749959 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,968,783 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab. Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding.

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

