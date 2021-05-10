IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,767 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,043 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 9,119.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,048,825 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $196,749,000 after buying an additional 2,026,602 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 821.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 821,877 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,925,000 after acquiring an additional 732,674 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 389,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,905,000 after purchasing an additional 240,376 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 773,401 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,270,000 after purchasing an additional 171,452 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth $8,950,000. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

IDA opened at $103.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.43. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.91 and a 52 week high of $103.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.