iEthereum Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.06 Million (IETH)

iEthereum (CURRENCY:IETH) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. In the last seven days, iEthereum has traded up 49.2% against the US dollar. One iEthereum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0589 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. iEthereum has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $88.00 worth of iEthereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get iEthereum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00085552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00019767 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00065329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.06 or 0.00107663 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $459.52 or 0.00810231 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00053885 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,213.28 or 0.09192173 BTC.

iEthereum Profile

iEthereum (IETH) is a coin. iEthereum’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official website for iEthereum is iethereum.trade. iEthereum’s official Twitter account is @iethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “iEthereum is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token. “

Buying and Selling iEthereum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iEthereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iEthereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iEthereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iEthereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iEthereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.