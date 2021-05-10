IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 36,088 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS) by 9,623.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,088 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.62% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 7,308.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $646,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 70.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEMS opened at $60.68 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.19 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.91.

