IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,198 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the 4th quarter valued at about $418,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 31,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PJAN opened at $32.14 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $32.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.78.

