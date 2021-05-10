IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,066 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.96 on Monday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.62 and a 52 week high of $60.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.02.

