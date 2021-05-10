IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

VBK opened at $276.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $280.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.03. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $168.69 and a twelve month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

