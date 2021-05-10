Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Cuts Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,966 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 2.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 809 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Target by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Guggenheim upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.35.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $214.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $202.40 and a 200 day moving average of $183.69. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $114.12 and a 52-week high of $215.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

