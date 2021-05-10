Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Flex were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in Flex by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 15,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC raised its holdings in Flex by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 19,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Flex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Flex by 1,344.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 121,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,026,728.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Francois Barbier sold 128,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $2,152,479.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,868 shares of company stock worth $4,652,107 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $18.69 on Monday. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLEX. Citigroup lifted their price target on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cross Research raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.44.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

