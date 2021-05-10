Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 550 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 183.3% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $592.49 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $303.79 and a 52 week high of $648.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $368.76 billion, a PE ratio of 96.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $573.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $545.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.84.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

